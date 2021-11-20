Janet M. Lowney, 82 years, was born Sept. 14, 1939 in Plentywood, MT and died Nov. 17, 2021 in Bishop, CA. A graduate of Montana State University, she worked for Moreno Valley Unified School District for many years. A life-long member of Lions Club, she received the Melvin Jones Fellowship.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bernard (Barny) and Margaret Myers, older sister Joanne Schulze and twin sister Joyce Fletcher. She is survived by husband Philip Lowney and daughters Kathryn, Julia, and Elizabeth.

In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Lions Club International, or a charity of your choice.