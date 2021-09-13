Janet Marie Vincent passed away from cancer on Sept. 9, 2021. She went peacefully with her family by her side.

She was born in Binghamton, New York on May 22, 1942. The family moved to California for a few years before returning to their home in Roberts, Montana when she was four years old. She graduated from Roberts High School in 1960, then attended Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings). After marrying Mark Vincent on June 13, 1964, she completed her degree in Secondary Education.

Working for the State of Montana in Social Services, she retired after 20 years as director. She also worked with Mark on the ranch and did bookkeeping for Beartooth Grain and Feed.

After they both “retired” , they spent winter months in California and Florida for fifteen years. She loved visiting her kids and grandkids. It was always great when Nana came to town!