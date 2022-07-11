Janet Miller Carpenter, age 96, passed away peacefully on June 21, which just happened to be the 75th anniversary of her marriage to her late husband, Vincent W. Carpenter. Janet was born on January 20, 1926 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Leslie Freeland Miller and Harriet Rowley Miller. Her family was originally from Billings, Montana. She was always proud of that heritage from her maternal grandfather choosing the townsite for Billings and building the Northern Hotel to her paternal grandfather producing Occident Flour and owning Sweetheart Bakery.

Janet grew up in Minneapolis and later along the shores of Lake Minnetonka in Woodland Village, Minnesota. She was feisty and sometimes in trouble like the day she rode a friend's horse to school ….. then up the front steps and down the hallway. She also liked to sneak into vacant homes through the ice delivery doors where ice was placed to be used in the old iceboxes. The horse escapade earned her a suspension from school and a whip on the hind end from her father's buggy whip. But that didn't phase her! Janet graduated from Madeira School for Girls in Virginia and then attended the University of Minnesota from which she graduated in 1947.

While skiing for one of her very first times in Minnesota, Janet fell. A young man helped her up. They became fast friends, and later she and the young man, Vincent Carpenter, headed to Montana in 1946 for a trip to ski the Gardner Headwall in the Beartooth Mountains. The following year they got married. Vince and Janet honeymooned by climbing up and skiing down the glacier known as the Columbia Icefield in Alberta, Canada. Janet became the first woman to accomplish that feat. In the following winters they skied many of the very early ski areas in the Rockies with Alta, Utah being their favorite. In the summer, Janet enjoyed sailboat racing, swimming, and especially playing tennis. In later years she became one of the very top women tennis players in Montana.

In 1960 Janet and Vince built a small cabin west of Red Lodge. They became early investors in the new Grizzly Peak (Red Lodge Mountain) ski area. The ski area's first ski patch, that of a grizzly bear paw print, was based on a design by Janet. She loved exploring the Beartooths and often surprised back country fishermen by the places she would drive her 1948 Willys Jeep into!

Janet hiked and rode horseback with family and friends all over those mountains.

In 1964, just prior to permanently moving to Montana from Minnesota, Janet's husband Vince bought a ranch north of Billings with his close friend. Janet fell right into ranching with anything on horseback being her favorite work. She helped with spring calving, branding, and fall weaning of calves. Even into her mid 70's Janet would by herself sort and push calves by hand into a chute to be vaccinated and branded. That would amount to around 400 to 470 calves each spring.

Janet's husband Vince passed away in 2018. She spent her final years doing the sweetest thing by knitting many dozens if not more than a hundred stuffed toy animals for young children in families facing severe hardships. Janet is survived by her son Lawrence Carpenter of Acton, Montana; daughter Leslie Carpenter of Corrales, New Mexico; and son Mark Carpenter of Missoula, Montana. She also has five grandchildren: William Carpenter, Kinsey Carpenter, Joseph Carpenter, Robert(Mariah) Carpenter, and Nicholas Carpenter.

The family would like to thank the staff at River Stone Health Hospice for their care of Janet in her final months of life. Janet wished to have a private memorial gathering of her family to spread her ashes on a portion of the old family ranch and 8in the Beartooth Mountains.

Memorials may be made to River Stone Health or any animal shelter or animal rescue group of your choosing.