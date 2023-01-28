 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janet Petsch Gartner

Janet Petsch Gartner

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Janet Petsch Gartner on Dec. 21, 2022. Janet was born on Jan. 21, 1945, in Riverton, Wyoming, to parents James "Jim" and Reita Petsch. A private family service will be planned for later this spring.

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

