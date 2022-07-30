Janette Marie (Wiley) Sims, 71, Billings, passed away Monday, July 18, at home surrounded by loving family members. She fought a lengthy battle with COPD.
Janette was born January 14, 1951 to Earl and Margaret (Smith) Wiley in Lewistown, Montana. She was schooled in Lewistown, Grass Range and graduated from Moore High School in 1969. Janette married Ronald Sims and together they raised a son, Bob. She enjoyed horses, western art, horse racing and musical gatherings. She was a loyal and sincere friend to many and a steadfast employee working 25 years at Billings Clinic Hospital (formerly Deaconess Hospital) across several departments, retiring in 2013.
Janette was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Flint and Keith Wiley. She is survived by her husband Ron and son, Bob (Tori) Jewell of Tucson, AZ; sister, Sheila (Max) Sims of Stevenson, WA.; grandchildren Emily and Zach Jewell and her "Chosen Sister" Kate Heying, Gillette, WY.
No services are planned at this time.
