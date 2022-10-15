Janice Ann Lemon, 88, went home to be with our Lord on July 2, surrounded by her family and friends. She was a beloved mother, Nana, great-grandmother and friend to many. She will be dearly missed.
Janice was born on March 15, 1934 in Boston. Janice married George Moore Lemon in Boston in 1952 and then moved to the Madison Valley in Montana, and later to Billings. After George passed in 1975, Janice married Robert (Bob) Ludwick.
Janice retired following a distinguished 26 year career as an elementary school teacher at Lockwood School. She moved to Tucson in 1996. She was active in the Billings Saddle Club, Yellowstone Kennel Club, Bichon Frise Rescue Society and Al Bedoo Shrine’s Daughters of the Nile.
Janice was preceded in death by her son George Moore Lemon, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Lorna Lemon (Bill Cook) from Phoenix and Julie Goswick (John) from Tucson. A Celebration of Life was held at Calvary Chapel in Tucson.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.