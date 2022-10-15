Janice Ann Lemon, 88, went home to be with our Lord on July 2, surrounded by her family and friends. She was a beloved mother, Nana, great-grandmother and friend to many. She will be dearly missed.

Janice was born on March 15, 1934 in Boston. Janice married George Moore Lemon in Boston in 1952 and then moved to the Madison Valley in Montana, and later to Billings. After George passed in 1975, Janice married Robert (Bob) Ludwick.

Janice retired following a distinguished 26 year career as an elementary school teacher at Lockwood School. She moved to Tucson in 1996. She was active in the Billings Saddle Club, Yellowstone Kennel Club, Bichon Frise Rescue Society and Al Bedoo Shrine’s Daughters of the Nile.

Janice was preceded in death by her son George Moore Lemon, Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Lorna Lemon (Bill Cook) from Phoenix and Julie Goswick (John) from Tucson. A Celebration of Life was held at Calvary Chapel in Tucson.