Janice Ann Norby

Janice Ann Norby, 76, of Fairview, MT, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Billings. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St Matthew's Catholic Church in Sidney, MT with Father Jim O'Neil officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 from 11 a.m-5 p.m. with a wake service at 6 p.m. at Fulkerson-Stevenson Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in Sidney Cemetery. Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family. Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.

Janice was born on July 6, 1944 to parents Maurice and Marian (Bernard) Murphy. Raised on a ranch, she was an all-around hand- in and out of the arena. She graduated from Scobey High School in 1962 and attended Eastern Montana College and Montana State College. On Nov. 15, 1969 she was united in marriage to Keith Norby in Scobey. Janice worked in various industries throughout her life from the Sidney Saddlery to John Stockhill Jewelers to her 22 years at the Family Clinic and finally retiring after 11 years at the Richland Credit Union...all while providing a loving home for her family on the farm and ranch.