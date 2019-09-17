{{featured_button_text}}

Janice Delaine Larson, 90, of Jamestown, formerly of Billings, MT, died on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Eventide Assisted Living in Jamestown.

Janice was born in Woodworth, ND to Elmer and Esther (Rice) Larson on August 15, 1929. She graduated from Woodworth high school and went on to work as a bookkeeper in Billings for over 30 years. Janice was an excellent artist and painted many pictures.

She is survived by one sister, Thelma Guthmiller; six nieces, one nephew, seven great nieces, seven great nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.

Janice is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lavon Flemmer; and two brothers-in-law, Albert Flemmer and Bill Guthmiller.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.

Burial: Gem Cemetery, Woodworth, ND.

Eddy Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Janice Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load entries