Janice Delaine Larson, 90, of Jamestown, formerly of Billings, MT, died on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Eventide Assisted Living in Jamestown.
Janice was born in Woodworth, ND to Elmer and Esther (Rice) Larson on August 15, 1929. She graduated from Woodworth high school and went on to work as a bookkeeper in Billings for over 30 years. Janice was an excellent artist and painted many pictures.
She is survived by one sister, Thelma Guthmiller; six nieces, one nephew, seven great nieces, seven great nephews, and many great nieces and nephews.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lavon Flemmer; and two brothers-in-law, Albert Flemmer and Bill Guthmiller.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Eddy Funeral Home, Jamestown.
Burial: Gem Cemetery, Woodworth, ND.
Eddy Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.