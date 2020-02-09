Janice Eileen Eckerle finished her race on her birthday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home in Billings. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and Christian.

Janice was born on Feb, 1, 1947, in Dayton, Ohio. At the age of 3, she became deaf, but she triumphed through her disability. She graduated from Belmont High School in Dayton. She joined the Ohio Association for the Deaf and served as president of the Dayton Deaf Club.

Janice married her best friend, Jerald Eckerle, on Dec. 10, 1977. They lived in Connersville, Indiana, and together raised two children. They later moved to Billings to be closer to their children and where they were able to welcome four grandchildren. They loved each other for 42 years. They joined the Beartooth Deaf Club, and Janice served as secretary for the Montana Association for the Deaf.

In 1986, Janice was immersed into Jesus Christ. She served God faithfully for 34 years. In Billings, she was a beloved member of the 48th Street Church of Christ. In 2019, the National Christian Convention of the Deaf honored Janice and Jerald with an award for their lifetime of Christian service in the deaf community.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}