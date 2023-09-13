Janice Jahr
Janice "Jan" Jahr passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital.
A service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, followed by interment at Yellowstone Valley Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for friends and family will follow from 2:30 to 5 p.m. at Yellowstone Country Club, 3200 Paul Allen Way, Billings.
Full obituary is available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
