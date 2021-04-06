Janice June Whiteman-Surles

Grandma Janice enjoyed being outside in the sun and looking for cool rocks with her grandkids. She loved to read the Bible and pray. Another of her favorite things was listening to her radio, especially to CCR and John Fogerty. Writing letters and scripture to all her loved ones and telling life stories was a favorite pastime.

You are greatly loved, missed, and appreciated for everything you have done for us. Before your passing, you taught us how to live our lives independently and especially not to care what people did or thought of us. We love you so much, to the fullest extent of our broken hearts. You were always smiling, a free spirit, and you lived your life the way you always wanted. ‘Never let anyone tear or break you down' - Janice. Grandma, one of the strongest women I have ever known. Say hello to Erndoggie Dogg for me. Same with G Ma Victoria, Uncle Franklin, Auntie Deta, and BJ. You and Deta better be joking around and laughing together.