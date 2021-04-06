Janice June Whiteman-Surles
Janice June Whiteman-Surles, 60, passed away on March 24, 2021 in Bozeman. She was born Jan. 24, 1961 in Lame Deer, MT. Janice June grew up in Lame Deer and met the love of her life, Erndoggie Dogg, in Spokane, WA. She was a free spirit but made her home with her daughter, Sheila, and granddaughter, Kehlani Kole.
Grandma Janice enjoyed being outside in the sun and looking for cool rocks with her grandkids. She loved to read the Bible and pray. Another of her favorite things was listening to her radio, especially to CCR and John Fogerty. Writing letters and scripture to all her loved ones and telling life stories was a favorite pastime.
‘Janice June, Grandma, Mother, Daughter, and Friend'
You are greatly loved, missed, and appreciated for everything you have done for us. Before your passing, you taught us how to live our lives independently and especially not to care what people did or thought of us. We love you so much, to the fullest extent of our broken hearts. You were always smiling, a free spirit, and you lived your life the way you always wanted. ‘Never let anyone tear or break you down' - Janice. Grandma, one of the strongest women I have ever known. Say hello to Erndoggie Dogg for me. Same with G Ma Victoria, Uncle Franklin, Auntie Deta, and BJ. You and Deta better be joking around and laughing together.
We are forever going to miss your laughter, your beautiful personality, and your bad ass adventure stories. As you depart and watch over us, help us with closure and peace of mind, give us strength, and send angels, as we will need your protection when the going gets tough and hard.
We love you, will forever miss you, and you will forever be in our hearts and minds. Thank you for staying strong for us when you were going through the hardest time of life. Rest easy - Jesus #1 forever, Cheyenne Strong.
-Oldest grandson, Keynen
‘I love you mom! Forever and always, I'll hang tough, just like Janice June, till the death of me mama.' - Sheila Shay your daughter.
Janice is survived by her children, Sheila Whiteman (Leonard Whitehorse), Lavondy Sierra; Vince Lee Whiteman, Isaiah Ezra Yelloweyes, Cole Weldon ‘Billy Ray,' and Candice Red Hat; grandchildren, Alexis Standing Elk, Klay Standing Elk Mereo Red Hat, Carlyn Standing Elk, George Standing Elk, Truman Red Hat, Tae'sha Red Hat, Keynen Red Hat, Bessie Dawn Roundstone, Victoria Grace Sierra, Kleroy Redbird Jr., Ezarah Marlee Rose Yelloweyes and Kehlani Kole Whitehorse.
Other family members include: sister, Irene Candy Red Cloud and her family, Travis White Dress, Alvin White Dress, Tylee White Dress, Trevin White Dress, Sam Nelson, Milani Nelson, and Henry Nelson, Regina Tobacco and family, Karen Tobacco and family, Debbie Looking Elk and family, and Karen Looking Elk and family; sister, Anita Whiteman (Deceased) and her family, Violet Garviso, John KHG, Zach KHG, Cordero Whiteman, Arrisa Big Hawk, Jonita Whiteman, Dequan Sungoesslow, Ma'Kyla Sungoesslow, Zay'den Whiteman, Jubilee Sierra, Leila KHG, Natasha KHG, Anita KHG, John KHG III, Victory KHG; brother, Franklin Whiteman Sr. (Deceased) and his family, Franklin Whiteman Jr., John Steven, (Sonny) Big Back, Cynthia Whiteman, Franklin Whiteman III, Dominic Whiteman, Twyla Whiteman, Kenyon Vince Bearing, Jaleel Bearing, Bella Goodman, and Tolin Goodman; sister, Francine Whiteman and her family, Detrich, Dyron, Talena, Tiffany, Derek, Tonielle, Donielle, Michela, Detrich Jr., Dyron Jr., Durant, Donte, Aria, Rhemarie, Selina, Sadie and Ruth Shoulderblade, Brian Tallbull, Zylee, Currie, Ilee, Madison Rain, and Kingston Reese Shoulderblade; sister, Julia Faye Whiteman (Deceased) and her family, Lakiesha Walksnice, Latrina Walksnice, Sharane Whiteman, Amiyah G. Headswift, Alonzo Otherbull Jr., Blake Craig, Arianna Walksnice; sister, Dana Whiteman and her family, Jeffery Roundstone, Trevor Poltra, Delaina Poltra (Lala), Jerald Roundstone, Ellie Roundstone and Jeremiah Stump; sister, Valentine Whiteman, Anthony, Pamela, Verael, Antwan and Lazaynn Shoulderblade; brother, Frank Whiteman and his family, Franique Whiteman, Bethany Whiteman, Zachariah Whiteman, Zachariah Jr. Whiteman, Aroura Whiteman and Nathaniel Whiteman; sister, Rynaleah Whiteman Pena and her family, Jonah Red Cherries, Kalene Fox, Zachary Iron, Sissy Iron, Robyn Iron, Courtney, Aalyah, Joshua, Teague, Nevaeh, Julius, Rashaun, Roshonda, Rose, Raziriah, and Sterling Iron; her nephews, Maynard and Michael and cousin Lucas Kills Knight.
She was preceded in death by, Erndoggie Dogg; parents, Frank Whiteman Jr., (Junior Whiteman Jr.) and Victoria Wounded; grandparents, Emma Lightning and Frank Whiteman Sr., Westley, Corine, Josie, Bernadine, Margaret, Hazel, Harvey, Grover, Phillip Sr., John, Robert ‘Git Git,' Leroy, Zetheo, Faith, Willard, Colleen, Tay'Shawn, Angela, Shana G., Ronnie, Johnny Boy, Realand, Larena, Leola, Imogene, Brady, Emaline, Joanie, Eugene, Richard, George, and David.
A celebration of Janice's life was held on Thursday, April 1, at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.