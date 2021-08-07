Janice Kay Hamlin

In her younger years, Janice lived a studious, hardworking and vibrant life. She lived in many places as she followed her husband, Bob, and his career around the nation. All the while she attended Universities in each new place, finally graduating from Eastern Montana College, where Montana captured the hearts of the young couple and they planted their roots starting in 1966. Despite being told women shouldn't be in business by her counselors in college, she studied on her own and passed the CPA shortly after graduation. She then went to work as an accountant and even to serve in various leadership roles in the ASWA (American Society of Woman Accountants). In 1973 Janice made a bold move with Bob, betting everything they owned on a new business venture. She served as the Chief Financial Officer of the new company, Agri-Systems, for 38 years before retiring.