Janice Kay Hamlin - loving wife, mother, nana, and great nana lost a decade long battle with cancer and diabetes, passing away on August 5, 2021.
Janice, born Dec. 13, 1946 is survived by Husband of 57 years, Robert Hamlin (Bob) of Billings, Daughter Jennifer Ragsdale (Mike) of Boise, Id, son Matthew Hamlin of Billings, two grandchildren, one great grandchild, sister (Mary Pavlis), and many friends.
In her younger years, Janice lived a studious, hardworking and vibrant life. She lived in many places as she followed her husband, Bob, and his career around the nation. All the while she attended Universities in each new place, finally graduating from Eastern Montana College, where Montana captured the hearts of the young couple and they planted their roots starting in 1966. Despite being told women shouldn't be in business by her counselors in college, she studied on her own and passed the CPA shortly after graduation. She then went to work as an accountant and even to serve in various leadership roles in the ASWA (American Society of Woman Accountants). In 1973 Janice made a bold move with Bob, betting everything they owned on a new business venture. She served as the Chief Financial Officer of the new company, Agri-Systems, for 38 years before retiring.
In 1972 Janice and Bob suffered an unimaginable hardship, losing their daughter Laura (three yrs) to leukemia. This heartbreaking event would lead to a lifetime of depression and the physical hardships that would end her life prematurely.
Janice is preceded in death by her Parents, daughter (Laura), and grandson (Zachary Beck).
There will be a public service at Smith Funeral home, 925 South 27th street, Billings, MT, 59101, 406-245-6427 at 10 am on August 10, 2021. Visitation will be held prior to the ceremony.
Flowers are welcome at Smith Funeral Home. The family will welcome any stories, photos, or memories that Janice's friends and colleagues would like to offer.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.