Janice Lynn Webb
Janice Lynn Webb, 61 of Huntley, MT died Tuesday March 02, 2021 in Billings, MT. She was born Jan. 27, 1960 to Donald and Geraldine Cleveland in Billings, MT.
She went to Billings West High School. She married Lynn Arthur Webb. Janice retired from the United States Post Office in June of 2020.
Survivors include sons: Kristopher (Emily) Brester of Billings, MT, Jessie Brester of Huntley, MT and Brian Webb of Huntley, MT. Grandchildren: Andruw Brester, Rilee Brester, Alexander Brester and Calvin. Siblings: Le Cleveland of Billings, MT, Jeff (Nadine) Cleveland of Billings, MT, and Scott Cleveland of Billings, MT.
Janice is preceded in death by her mother Geraldine, and father Donald.
A memorial service will be on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Yellowstone Valley Co-Op in Huntley, MT at 1:00 p.m.
