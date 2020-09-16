Janice Marie Gates
Janice Marie Gates 'Janie' passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janice was 65 years old, born Oct. 4, 1954 to Rachel and Willis Kent Sr. in Louisiana Missouri. She met the love of her life Dorrell Gates in Billings, Montana in 1975. She married Dorrell Gates on Nov. 11, 1977 in Las Vegas. They then had three children: Kaycie, Jolee, and Cory.
Janie had a message for everyone: 'LIFE IS SHORT, MAKE IT SWEET'
Arrangements conducted by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Full obituary is available through cfgbillings@qwestoffice.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.