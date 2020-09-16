Janice Marie Gates 'Janie' passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2020 surrounded by her family. Janice was 65 years old, born Oct. 4, 1954 to Rachel and Willis Kent Sr. in Louisiana Missouri. She met the love of her life Dorrell Gates in Billings, Montana in 1975. She married Dorrell Gates on Nov. 11, 1977 in Las Vegas. They then had three children: Kaycie, Jolee, and Cory.