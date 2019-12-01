Janice Strutz was born Dec. 8, 1956 to Ron and Gloria Camp. She was raised in a loving family in Hubbard Oregon. She graduated from North Marion High School in 1975 and from George Fox College with an Education degree in 1979. She married Steve Strutz in 1979. At age 13, she put her trust in Jesus; and on October 23, at age 62, she went to be with Jesus. Janice was known for her zest for life, her beauty outwardly and inwardly, her smile and eyes, her incredible love for family, her loyalty to friends, and most of all her relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. She impacted many through her Godly mentoring of them. Lymphoma cancer entered her world 4 years ago though it was an unwelcome visitor and seemed to take her life on earth too soon, she battled it courageously and grew in her faith in God who she trusted so much relishing each moment of each day while still looking forward to being with HIM forever. Janice will truly be missed by many. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Steve (Billings); and her four incredible children she had invested so much in and was so proud of: Abbie (Paul) Hansen of Great Falls, Luke Strutz of Bozeman, Bethany (Matt) Espinoza of Salem, Oregon, and Mary (Ryan) Lane of Portland, Oregon; plus her five grandchildren who were very special to her: Zoe, Eliza, Izzy, Marquez, and Paisley! She also is survived by her wonderful parents, Ron and Gloria Camp of Hubbard, Oregon; sisters Carolyn (Rob) Hunter of Billings, and Elizabeth Ellis of Pasco, Washington; brothers Darrel (Kathy) Camp of Hubbard Oregon, Gerald (Ellen) Camp of Vale, Oregon, Robert Camp of Hubbard, Oregon, and Tim (Mika) Camp of Newberg, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her older sister Julie Johnson of Idaho.
Her family invites you to join them for a celebration of her life on Saturday, Dec. 7th at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Evangelical Church, 3145 Sweetwater Dr. Memorials may be given to Faith Evangelical Church for the Women’s ministry or the charity of your choice.
Though we will miss her greatly and we are sad, we feel privileged to have known her and been influenced by her for 62 years. We know she is doing very well now in the presence of the Lord that she followed so well on planet earth, and we look forward to seeing her in the future.
A huge thank you to all for supporting us on this journey!
