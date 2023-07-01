Janie Clarice Park, 76, passed away on June 27, 2023. She was born in El Paso, TX, to Jim and Irene Fife. She is survived by Tom, her husband of 56 years, sister Dana Davis of Anniston, AL, sons Chris of Tampa, FL, Eric of Billings, MT, two granddaughters Melanie and Berkley, and a grandson Ryan.
Janie received a BS in nursing from Baylor University and worked as a nurse until their sons were born. After the kids were in school, she also went back to school and earned an MS in immunology and a PhD in cell and molecular biology from Florida Tech. She worked as a research biologist and biology professor, then transitioned into management, first as Associate Dean at Florida Tech, as Dean of Arts & Science and then as Academic Vice Chancellor and Provost at MSU-Billings, and finally as President of Chadron State College in Nebraska until she retired in 2012.
Janie was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. There will be a memorial service for close family members to celebrate her life, to be scheduled later.
