MELBOURNE, FL. — Janine Linette Limpp aka 'mittens' 57, of Rockledge, Florida, gave pancreatic cancer the finger and gained her independence from this world to go be with the original hippie, her Savior, Jesus Christ on July 4, 2019. She was 'born free' in Billings to the late Bill and Deanna Limpp on Feb. 8, 1962. Anything but ordinary, Janine did things her own way. She was fierce and kind, gentle and wild, hard working and uninhibited. A true free spirit, her laughter was infectious and her spirit contagious. She loved the beach, sand in her toes, and the warmth of a hot summer day.
Left behind to carry on her legacy of unparalleled Aquarian weirdness are her siblings, Steven and Michele (Mike), as well as her awesome children, Jennifer (Wayne), Janelle (Jonathan), and Jared. Janine also leaves behind her greatest legacy and purest joy, eight grandchildren, Angela, Ariel, Damion, Gabriel, Dayton, Hunter, Lily and Emma.
Love you forever, momma! We know your beautiful long hair is restored, you are finding all the best seashells, enjoying a fruity drink and you are 'young, like a new moon rising...BORN FREE'!
