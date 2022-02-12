Janine Susan Hudiburgh (Gillen), 68, passed away Feb. 4, 2022, following emergency surgery and a month-long hospital stay. Born and raised in Harlowton, Janine was excited to explore the bigger world and moved to Bozeman after high school to attend MSU. She was at a house party when she met Dale, the love of her life, and eventual husband of 46 years. After graduating with a BS in Nursing, Janine and Dale moved to Billings and put down roots that grew deep. Janine's first nursing job was for the Health Department while she and Dale started their business, A-1 Landscaping & Nursery. Janine later worked at St. Vincent Healthcare on the mother/newborn floor where she made lifelong friends in her 25-year career. Janine and Dale shared a love of travel. From National Park trips with the family to a romantic adventure in Paris, they wanted to see it all. Weekends in between their many excursions were filled with camping, and then cabins as they got older. Last year, Janine's dream came true and they bought a family cabin in Red Lodge, where many fun times were spent with their kids and grandkids. Janine loved to play cards, especially their family game of Shanghai.

Janine was the bright celestial object that the rest of her family was drawn to and orbited. All three of her children left Billings at one point, but they all returned to be closer to the mother who believed so strongly in the importance of family. Janine loved with a white-hot intensity that was reflected through her actions, whether it was spending an afternoon playing with her grandchildren, providing a magical Christmas extravaganza for the whole family, or just volunteering to host dinner for one of her children on a busy weeknight. She constantly gave her time and love, not only to her family and friends but as a volunteer, most recently at St. Thomas the Apostle and RiverStone Health. Whether you met Janine sitting in the stands watching her kids' activities or at one of her famous garage sales, she was your friend for life.

She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Gillen; mother Dolores (Connor) Gillen; sister Trish Gillen; nieces Katie Lien Burton and Erica Gillen.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Hudiburgh; children Kelly (William) Schrock, Carie (Keith) Kinkade, Jeffrey (Riley) Hudiburgh; grandchildren Madeline (11), Brody (9), Lola (7), Gabrielle (6), Dashel (4) and Wilder (2); siblings Gail Heinrich, Kathy (Rick) Lien, Doug (Mary) Gillen; plus six nieces and nephews. Throughout her life, Janine was privileged to have many lasting friendships.

A family memorial was held on Friday Feb. 11. A celebration of her life will be held later this spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to RiverStone Health Foundation.