Jaqueline Michelle Smart-Sorrells

Our much loved, Mom, Wife, Sister, Niece passed away unexpectedly on Friday October 7, from injuries sustained in a fall while on a work trip in Bismarck, ND.
She is survived by her husband Garett; daughters: Paighton and Saryn; brothers: Aron (Kelli) and Craig (Amanda); many loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.
She was preceded in death by her infant sister Dana; her Mother (Delet) and her Father (John).
We are all devastated by our loss. Send condolences to: Sorrells, 3924 Dry Gulch, Billings, MT 59101.
There will be a celebration of Life at Dan Walt Gardens, Sunday, October 16 at 1 p.m. No flowers are needed but you can consider a donation to the Fund set up for her daughters via Venmo/@Jacquie-Sorrels or PayPal:/@CSmart57, or Cashapp:$rxsmart
