Jared Bratsky

Jared Bratsky, 42, passed away Dec. 30, 2020 of Cancer, at his home in Bozeman, MT surrounded by family. Born in 1978 in Casper, WY, he grew up in Billings, MT graduating from West High School in 1996. He began working at Right Now Technologies while completing his Bachelor and Master's Degrees in Computer Science at MSU-Bozeman. While at Right Now he taught a class in the MSU master's program sharing his knowledge and passion to others. Jared then worked for Oracle while being co-owner of both Santa Fe Red and Fin Restaurants. He also was involved in real estate development and did freelance computer programming.

He was incredibly smart, artistic, and immersed himself in topics that interested him. He had quick wit and a great sense of humor. Jared was a trusted friend and colleague known for his generosity, problem solving, extreme detail and working long hours through the night. His hobbies included Big Brothers/Big Sisters, MSU and Denver Bronco football and golf. Jared was a kind, thoughtful person who cared deeply about others especially his dogs, Dakota, and MJ.