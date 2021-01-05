Jaron Clair Schillinger
Jaron Clair Schillinger, 59, loving husband, father, brother, uncle & cousin unexpectedly passed away on Dec. 31, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 from 2-6 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Circle. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. in the Circle High School gymnasium. A private burial will be held at the farm at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: www.stevensonandsons.com.
