Jase O. Norsworthy
Jase O. Norsworthy, of Billings, passed away on Dec. 8, 2020, at the age of 94.
The family invites you to join us at the reception celebrating Jase's life at the Hilands Golf Club in Billings on Friday, July 23, at noon. A lunch buffet will be provided. This reception will follow a private graveside service for the family. Please join us at the Hilands for the celebration!
