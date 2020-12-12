Jase Owen Norsworthy died peacefully on Dec. 8, 2020, surrounded by his children, just two months shy of his 95th birthday. He died from kidney and respiratory failure. Though his most cherished titles were familial, Jase was a visionary, philanthropist and civic and business leader.

Born in Shubuta, Mississippi, on Feb. 21, 1926, to a family of meager means, Jase was the third of four children. Immediately after high school graduation in 1944 he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving as an airplane mechanic. He graduated from the University of Mississippi with degrees in Business Administration and Law.

He met Margaret Ann Bowen playing bridge in the student union and they began their endearing love story in Tupelo, Mississippi on June 10, 1950. Their devotion to one another was unmatched, and they became role models for marriage partners and parental wisdom. Margaret Ann died in 2018, 68 years and five days after they were married.

They moved from Mississippi to Circle, Montana, in 1952, where Jase entered the oil and gas business with his father. After moving to Billings in late 1953, Jase and Margaret Ann embedded themselves in the community. Jase immersed himself in his entrepreneurial career, quite literally until the day before his death.