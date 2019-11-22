Jason David Webinger peacefully passed away Sunday afternoon at age 53, surrounded by his large, loving family. A celebration of life will be held at 1 PM Sunday, Nov. 24th at The Pub Station. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Angela’s Piazza (www.angelaspiazza.org) or the Rainbow Coffee House (www.rainbowcoffeehouse.com). Jason would be happy knowing those less fortunate than him are being helped in his name.
