Jason Harlie Brown, 46, lived in Spokane, Washington, with his beloved wife Cecilia Brown until Tuesday May 19, 2020. He was born in Billings, Montana June 12, 1973 to the late Patrick E. Brown & Sylvia J. Gonzales. He grew up mostly in the Hardin area & also attended schools in Colstrip, Glendive, and Lyons Colorado.
Jason leaves behind his Treasured Wife Cece Brown, His Devoted and Loving Mother Sylvia Erickson, Stepfather Shawn Erickson, Sister Lara (Brown) McHenry, Brother In Law CJ McHenry, Nephew Alex Wagner, Niece Sierra McHenry, & Great Nephew Terry Wagner all of Spokane. Jason especially loved his Aunts Rita, Laura & Theresa, and his many cousins but most of all his most special cousins Monk, Shawn, & Brian Sloan. Jason is preceded in death by his father Patrick Earl Brown, Grandparents :(Bud) Harlie Lee Brown, Georgetta Gonzales & Sylvester Gonzales.
Services to be at a later date in Hardin, Montana at Fairview Cemetery.
