Jason Paul Ash passed away on Sept. 25, 2019 in Billings, Montana. Jason was born August 4, 1978 to Forrest Ash and Terri Johansen (Candelaria). Jason graduated from Billings Senior High in 1996. While attending school, Jason excelled as a pitcher for the Billings Royals. Upon graduation he attended Metropolitan State University of Denver where he earned his degree in sports medicine and continued with a baseball scholarship. Thereafter, he was blessed with two children, son Kellon and daughter Madison. Jason and his daughter Madison were like two peas in a pod. When they weren't attending Billings Mustang games, you could find them golfing or camping and spending time with his loving girlfriend Azra and her son Jacob. Those who knew Jason, even just a little, would agree he was an exceptional bartender and took pride in his profession. Jason is survived by his two children, Kellon and Madison; his mother, Terri and his Papa, Michael Candelaria; brother, Michael Ash, (Holly); sister Kailey Stratton; beloved Grandma Johansen; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and counsins.
Jason lives on in our hearts and is deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at Smith Downtown Funeral Chapel Home Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
