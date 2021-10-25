Jay Bennett, our beloved Pops, Gramps, Jay-Bird, & most of all friend to everyone left this world on Oct. 19, 2021 in Billings, Montana after complications from Covid-19. Born on June 16, 1952 to Allen & Leona Bennett in Rock Springs, WY. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Please visit smithfuneralchapels.com for full obituary.
