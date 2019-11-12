Jay Edward McPhail, age 70, of Hysham passed away on Nov. 9, 2019. Family to receive friends will be on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. at Stevenson and Sons Funeral home in Forsyth. Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Hysham Vale Cemetery in Hysham. Celebration of life will follow at the Community Center in Hysham from 12-4 p.m. To read the full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jay McPhail as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
