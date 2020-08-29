× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kind, loving, gentle, patient, humble, precise and devoted are some of the many words given by friends and family to describe Jay Freeman Atwell. On Aug. 25, 2020, Jay passed away suddenly, after two great days of fishing while in Alaska with friends.

Jay was born in his grandfather's home in Little Sioux, Iowa, on May 15, in 1941, to Doris Marion (Hall) and Jesse Fain Atwell. Jay grew up with brothers Dwayne and Brian on the family farm just north of River Sioux. His father died when Jay was 15. Jay attended a two-room school in River Sioux and later graduated from Little Sioux High School in 1959. While in school and for the following year, he worked on the family farm. Jay then worked for the Iowa Highway Commission on a construction survey crew before entering college in 1962. He graduated from Omaha University in 1966 with honors as Top Male Student in Accounting.

In 1963, he married Janice Lou Krummen and had three children whom he adored: Shane, Trevor and Janna. He became a Certified Public Accountant in 1968 and worked for Haskins and Sells Accounting. Having seen Montana as a boy, Jay wanted to return and moved his family to Billings in 1969 to work for Rousch, Good, Nevin, and Murray. He raised his family there and taught all his children to hunt. Jay established two partnerships and then his own firm, Atwell and Associates. Jay and Jan divorced in 1990.