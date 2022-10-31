Private family graveside services for Jay J. Nesper, 62 of Sidney will be held in the Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT under the care Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney. Remembrances, condolences, and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Thy Neighbor, who, along with family, provided beautiful care to Jay in his last weeks. Send to 713 2nd St NE Sidney, MT 59270.

Jay Joseph Nesper died peacefully on October 21, at his home and surrounded by adoring family.

Jay was born and lived his life in Sidney, MT, the third of six children to Del and Rosemary Nesper. He was a true son of Eastern MT, and had fond memories of growing up in Sidney, playing sports as many hours of the day as he could, mischievous as a youngster and responsible as an adult, and found constant comfort in the landmarks and storefronts that populated the landscape of his childhood.

He was a born athlete and sports lover, an avid reader, loved finding and refinishing antiques, and researching all things MT history. But above all else, he was happiest picking, cutting, polishing, and trading Montana Moss Agate, along with his best friend and brother, Jeff. The Yellowstone River was his spiritual home, and he never lived too far from its serpentine curves and sand bars.

Although his reserved nature meant he was often underestimated, those who knew him well think of Jay only in superlatives. Jay conducted himself with integrity in everything he did. Loyal and generous, protective of his friends and family, extremely hardworking, talented, respected, and deeply thoughtful, handsome, strong, and gifted, he embodied the ideal of the "all-American man". He had an unnamable quality about him that caused one to fiercely love and admire him. In short, he was an exceptional, special man, and he will be missed forever.

We know you will now become a beautiful agate, Dad!

Jay is survived by his wife Lillian "Joyce" Nesper, daughter Anna Schneider Nesper, daughter Abbey Nesper and partner Andrew Gates, son Cole Nesper, son Cash Nesper, sister Linda Heringer, sister Lori (Patrick) Hammer, brother Jeff (Lynda) Nesper, sister Lisa Petrie, sister Leilani Nesper, grandchildren Roane Schneider and Rachael Warner, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and relatives.

He is preceded by his parents, Delmar and Rosemary Nesper.