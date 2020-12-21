Jay Omer Stovall, Jr., known as ‘Manny,' passed away on Dec. 18, surrounded by family. He was born to Jay and Juanita on July 16, 1961, followed by brothers Tyler and Turk. He was a true Montana cowboy, worked on ranches throughout Montana, and a sincere follower of Jesus. He will be greatly missed by Lee, his wife of 32 years, his kids Alicia & Levi, and many family members.
Services will be at Faith Chapel in the main sanctuary on Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m. Please direct memorials to Faith Chapel's Increase Christmas fund.
