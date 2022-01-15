Jay Pat Murphy

Jay Patrick Murphy, born the morning of April 1, 1946, at Powell Memorial Hospital, Powell, WY, died in the early morning of Jan. 5, 2022, at Billings Clinic, Billings, MT. For a man who had long believed that he would be on this earth only into his early fifties, he obviously did something right to have remained alive for seventy-five and three-quarters years. His reasoning regarding a short life was the fact that his medium frame always carried extra weight no matter how often he dieted. This yo-yo effect of gain, loss, and regain invariably won the battle of the bulge.
But because Jay consumed all kinds of foods, more so healthy than unhealthy, the good outweighed the bad; and a nutritious diet, although in excess, kept him in relatively good health for many years. Advancing age, however, brought with it some arthritis in knees and hips, along with compressed disks in the backbone. As pain increased, mobility decreased. Bouts of depression, infrequent in Jay's earlier years, ramped up their game during this last decade and took their toll on him, too.
In a very real sense, COVID-19 played a part in Jay's decline. As this disease turned into a plague, he adopted - maybe too vigorously - the CDC guidelines and the governor's shelter-at-home directive in the spring of 2020, shunning most all social contact, travel, shopping, and errands. In short, Jay turned into a recluse. His home became not only a sanctuary but also a prison cell. And he did not thrive. More pains and despondency took up residency as constant companions.
In mid-Oct. 2021, Jay entered the Billings Clinic for a fortnight, then Bella Terra for four weeks. He returned to the hospital in early December for another two weeks, then back to the rehabilitation facility. Jay's final trip to the Clinic occurred on the thirty-first of December. That concluding day of the year signaled the beginning of the end for him: within less than a week he had slipped away from us. Thankfully, blessedly, the palliative care team at the Billings Clinic, headed by Dr. Kevin Woodhams, provided peace in passing and dignity in dying. To quote Emily Dickinson, "Parting is all we know of Heaven / And all we need of Hell."
Survivors include his half-brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Rodney and Vicki Michael; cousins in Wyoming, Washington, Florida, and Virginia; nephews and nieces, as well as grand-nephews and grand-nieces, scattered across the Western Hemisphere; long-time, exemplary neighbors in Casa Village; and good friends in Montana and California.
In accordance with Jay's wish that "no fuss be made" over him, cremation has taken place, no funeral service is planned, and his ashes will be scattered in warm, sunny weather.
