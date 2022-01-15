Jay Pat Murphy

Jay Patrick Murphy, born the morning of April 1, 1946, at Powell Memorial Hospital, Powell, WY, died in the early morning of Jan. 5, 2022, at Billings Clinic, Billings, MT. For a man who had long believed that he would be on this earth only into his early fifties, he obviously did something right to have remained alive for seventy-five and three-quarters years. His reasoning regarding a short life was the fact that his medium frame always carried extra weight no matter how often he dieted. This yo-yo effect of gain, loss, and regain invariably won the battle of the bulge.

But because Jay consumed all kinds of foods, more so healthy than unhealthy, the good outweighed the bad; and a nutritious diet, although in excess, kept him in relatively good health for many years. Advancing age, however, brought with it some arthritis in knees and hips, along with compressed disks in the backbone. As pain increased, mobility decreased. Bouts of depression, infrequent in Jay's earlier years, ramped up their game during this last decade and took their toll on him, too.