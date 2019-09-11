Jay Trent Bratsky, 41, of Bridger died Sept. 9, 2019. As in life, he was surrounded by family and many friends. He was born in Billings on August 15, 1978 to Ralph and Donna Bratsky.
He leaves behind his family father Ralph Bratsky; his sister Dana and brother in-law McKay McMenamin with nephews Maxwell and Elliot; his aunt Pat and uncle Don Strachan with Donald and Darryl; his uncle Jim and aunt Suzanne Bratsky with David and Kevin; his aunt Linda and uncle Lyle Lacock with LeAnn and Levi; and very special people Wendy Cirimele and John Paul Lehmann. He is predeceased by his beloved mother, Donna Bratsky; grandparents Clarence & Esther Johnson; and grandparents Leo & Louise Bratsky.
Jay grew up in Bridger and owing to the enjoyment of farm life during his youth, he went on to Montana State University to earn a degree in Agriculture in 2002. Through the years at MSU, he was an avid Bobcat fan and met many lifelong friends. During his career in the Yellowstone, Carbon, and surrounding counties, he thoroughly enjoyed his work with the farming community and there was seldom a person he met that did not subsequently become a friend.
Jay was a caring man, with a heart for others whose breadth was immeasurable. He was welcoming to all those around him and he will be sorely missed by all those whose lives he touched.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, Sept. 14 at Grace United Methodist Church in Billings with a reception to follow at the church. Graveside Services will follow at the Bridger Cemetery and a Celebration of Life to follow at the Bridger Civic Center. Condolences can be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com
