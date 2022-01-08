Jaydon Tyler Foley, 16 years old, was born June 24, 2005 in Billings, Montana. Jaydon was a junior at Skyview High School in Billings where he excelled in mathematics. He loved make up, make believe and the arts. He dreamt of taking Hollywood by storm as a professional hair and make-up artist while the magic of animated cartoons captured his artistic imagination. Jaydon was a true and caring friend, always eager to help others. He cared deeply for his family, who always called him “Jay Dog”.

Jaydon is survived by his parents, John and Jennifer Foley of Billings; sisters, Liv Foley, Kendra Foley and Kirstin Foley; and brothers Ryan Lahey (McKenzie) and Davion Foley all of Billings. Jaydon is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Christy Norman (Wayne) of Shepherd, Montana and Herbert Hutchins (Carrie) of Mtn. Home, Idaho; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins: aunts: Jodi Waters (AJ) of Laurel, Brenda Hutchins and Bethany Corwin (Matt) of North Carolina; uncles: Herbie Hutchins and Derek Hutchins (Meridith) of North Carolina, and Joshua Hutchins (Nicole) of Oregon. Jaydon had a very special and close relationship with his cousin and Jodi's daughter, Erica Alexander of North Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Maryann Foley.