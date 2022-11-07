Jaye Marie Uzelac Heit of Billings Montana, passed away at the age of 60 on the morning of Nov. 2.

A celebration of life will be held for Jaye at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with reception to follow at the American Legion 1540 Broadwater Ave.