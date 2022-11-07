Jaye Marie Uzelac Heit of Billings Montana, passed away at the age of 60 on the morning of Nov. 2.
A celebration of life will be held for Jaye at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., with reception to follow at the American Legion 1540 Broadwater Ave.
Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.