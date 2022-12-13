 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JD May

JD May, born November 7, 1973 in Havre, died in Billings on December 2.

A vigil will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Dahl Funeral Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Friday, Dec. 16, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral.

