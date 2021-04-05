 Skip to main content
JD 'Sonny' O'Neill, 90, of Livingston, Montana, passed away peacefully at his home on April 3, 2021, with his bride of 70 years at his side. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 7th at 11 a.m. at the Redeemer Lutheran Church at 425 West Lewis in Livingston. A graveside committal will follow immediately afterward at the Mountain View Cemetery followed by a reception at the Livingston Christian Center at 1400 Mount Baldy Drive. The Christian Center will be opened at noon for those who do not wish to attend the graveside service. Memorials may be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

Due to the elderly attendance at this service, masks will be required. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the obituary or share online condolences visit: www.franzen-davis.com.

