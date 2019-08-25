Our sweet mom, a proud Canadian by birth, now rests in peace. She was born near Fife Lake, Saskatchewan in June of 1926. Her passing followed that of her husband of 66 years, Hugo Christiansen. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1958 after her marriage to Hugo, and proudly regained her dual citizenship many years later. Together they raised three children, Howard, Karen and Laurie (Salvin) Gebhard. They have one grandson, Edison (Erica) Gebhard and three great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Vital Berger, and mother, Adele L'Anglais Berger, six sisters and four brothers. Surviving is her younger sister, Adele Thompson of Kelowna, B.C. Besides her immediate family, she gained a new family in that of the employees in the memory care facility at The Springs at Grand Park. A heartfelt thank you to all for the many years of love and care devoted to our parents. The family will hold an intimate gathering to bid her farewell. Memorials may be sent to Stillwater Hospice in Billings.
Cremation & Funeral Gallery is handling the arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.
