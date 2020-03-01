Jean Ellen Bradford

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jean was an avid Bobcats fan, a member of the MSU Quarterback Club, and rarely missed a home football game — even venturing to many road and playoff games to support the Cats. In 2011, Bill and Jean were recipients of the Blue and Gold Alumni Award from Montana State for outstanding contributions to the university. Jean was thrilled when both children and both granddaughters chose to attend MSU (although bribing the granddaughters with full ski packages may have helped).

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert D. Painter of Helena; and husband Bill.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Ann (Scot DeBruler) Bradford of Seattle; her son, Robert (Karee) Bradford of Billings; and two granddaughters, Kaylee (Drew) Thompson and Angelina of Billings and Rachel (Josh) Gilligan and great-grandson Crosby of Billings. Also surviving is her sister-in-law, Charlotte Hopper of Lacey, Washington.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 5, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church 119 N. 33rd St., in Billings, with a reception to follow.

Our family is so grateful for the amazing caregivers and staff at Westpark Village who cared for Mom for the last six years in the Memory Care Unit. Special thanks to Maria, Kim, Rose, Margie and Cindy for loving Mom so well.