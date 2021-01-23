Jean Freeman, 79, of Columbus, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jean was born at home in Rapelje, Montana, on Jan. 3, 1942, to Claude and Frances (Slyder) Marsh, the fourth of five children. She was raised in Rapelje and was a 1960 graduate of Rapelje High School.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Lukkes, and brother, Olin (Sonny) Marsh.

She is survived by her three children and in-law children, Kurt and Beth Freeman Hennelly of Carrollton, Georgia, Jason and Terrie Freeman, of Brighton, Colorado, and Justin Freeman of Rapelje, Montana; five grandchildren, McKenna Hennelly, Bartolo and Madeline Pinello, Merek Hennelly, Daniel and Spencer Hatman, and Joshua and Lillian Freeman; four great grandchildren, her sister, Darlene Noble; her brother, George (Roberta) Marsh and numerous nieces and nephews.