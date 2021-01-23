 Skip to main content
Jean Freeman, 79, of Columbus, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Jean was born at home in Rapelje, Montana, on Jan. 3, 1942, to Claude and Frances (Slyder) Marsh, the fourth of five children. She was raised in Rapelje and was a 1960 graduate of Rapelje High School.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Kathleen Lukkes, and brother, Olin (Sonny) Marsh.

She is survived by her three children and in-law children, Kurt and Beth Freeman Hennelly of Carrollton, Georgia, Jason and Terrie Freeman, of Brighton, Colorado, and Justin Freeman of Rapelje, Montana; five grandchildren, McKenna Hennelly, Bartolo and Madeline Pinello, Merek Hennelly, Daniel and Spencer Hatman, and Joshua and Lillian Freeman; four great grandchildren, her sister, Darlene Noble; her brother, George (Roberta) Marsh and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean enjoyed her job for over 30 years at the Stillwater Community Hospital until her retirement nine years ago. She loved and supported her children and grandchildren unconditionally. She doted on her cat, Lucy, and most recently, Lulu. Anyone who knew Jean at all well knew she loved tomatoes from her garden and Elvis Presley. Family and friends enjoyed giving her Elvis memorabilia through the years. She was a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend to many. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Chapel in Columbus, Montana. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. and Funeral at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rapelje Evangelical Church Memorial Fund or a charity of your choice in her honor.

