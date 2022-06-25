 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jean K. Brown

  • 0
Jean K. Brown

BILLINGS - Jean K. Brown passed away in Billings on June 16. She was born March 3, 1942 in Nicktown, Pennsylvania, to Walter and Edith Kirsch.

A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at St. Bernard Catholic Church.

For full obit or to leave condolences, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 10 tips for traveling with a large group

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News