Long time Billings resident, Jean Kiedrowski, passed on Dec. 13, 2020, at age 89.

She was born Jean Ann Stevens in Aberdeen, South Dakota, on April 5, 1931. She was the youngest of Clarence and Anna Steven's five children. In 1936 at the height of the Great Depression the family left South Dakota and went west in search of a better life. They discovered Red Lodge, Montana, and settled there. This is a place Jean deeply loved.

She didn't leave Red Lodge until she married her high school sweetheart Jim Kiedrowski of Laurel, Montana in 1950. After Jim's stint in the Air Force he and Jean settled in Billings and raised a family. Jim worked as a salesman and Jean rode roughshod over four active kids as a stay at home mom. She enjoyed hobbies such as square dance, ceramics, and reading. She was active in the Catholic Church first at Holy Rosary when the kids were young and later at St. Thomas church.

Jean had an amazing faculty for remembering almost everyone and everything from her childhood on especially her memories of life in Red Lodge. She spent the last several years writing those memories down with the dream of publishing an autobiography. She was the undisputed family historian.