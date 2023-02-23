Jean Louise Grebe

BILLINGS - Jean Louise Grebe went to her Eternal Home with her Lord and Savior on February 18, 2023 from a hard fought battle with cancer. Jean was born to Eddie and Dorlene DeRudder in Billings, MT on February 2, 1955 and grew up in the Bridger, MT area. She graduated from Bridger High School in 1973 at which time she met the Love of her life, Bernie Grebe. They were married on July 13, 1974. Jean and Bernie farmed in the Belfry area until 1985.

In October of 1985, Jean and Bernie moved to Cheyenne, WY where she supported Bernie's long career in the Aviation Business. She worked in the Residential/Commercial Property Management Business for 20 years. In 2008 she found she was blessed with the artistic ability to make beautiful jewelry and developed her own design and production business "Sometime Jewelry". She worked at her jewelry until about a month ago, she had projects she wanted to finish.

Jean followed Bernie and his career all over the US, they came to their "forever" city of Sierra Vista, AZ in July of 2013. She was a faithful Wife, Mother and Grandmother and, until her illness stopped her took trips to spend time with her grandchildren. She also had a very strong Christian faith and always told whoever would listen that it was her faith that pulled her through every adversity.

Jean was predeceased by her parents.

Jean is survived by her husband, Bernie, 3 Children – Nichole (Bryan) Woodcock, grandchildren Tyler, Marcus and Harley Woodcock, all of Lansing, KS, son Clayton Grebe of Ross, ND, son Tyson Grebe, grandchildren Addyson and Karson Grebe all of Sierra Vista, AZ, her brother Billy DeRudder of Bridger, MT, Sisters Gayle (Steve) Kallevig of Bridger, MT, Leanne (Tim) McKwirk of Roseville, CA and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2145 S Coronado Dr, Sierra Vista, AZ at 11;00 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2023. There will be a Service in Bridger, MT at a later date.

Donations or Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, or, Hope Lutheran Church, PO Box 4105, Bisbee, AZ 85603.