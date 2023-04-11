Jean Louise Grebe of Sierra Vista, AZ went to her Eternal Home with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 18, 2023, from a hard fought battle with cancer. Jean was born to Eddie and Dorlene DeRudder in Billings, MT, on Feb. 2, 1955.

Jean was predeceased by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Bernie, 3 Children - Nichole (Bryan) Woodcock, grandchildren Tyler, Marcus and Harley Woodcock, all of Lansing, KS, son Clayton Grebe of Ross, ND, son Tyson Grebe, Grandchildren Addyson and Karson Grebe all of Sierra Vista, AZ, her brother Billy DeRudder of Bridger, MT, Sisters Gayle (Steve) Kallevig of Bridger, MT, Leanne (Tim) McWhirk of Roseville, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Bridger, MT at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023.