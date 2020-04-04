× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jean Marie (DeVoir) Smith, 88, passed away peacefully and spiritually surrounded by family in her son's home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Jean was born on Oct. 20, 1931, in Roundup, to Ann (Jatzeck) and Harry Rogerson. In 1939, Ann married Patrick DeVoir who lovingly adopted Jean as his daughter. Jean loved and was loved by her siblings, Sharon, Michel and Patrick.

Jean married J. Ivan Smith on Aug. 20, 1951. They lived in Great Falls, Butte and Sidney before buying a home in Billings. Their son, David, was born on April 13, 1963. Jean worked as a tax preparer and had fond memories at Kelly Accounting. In 1978, Jean and Ivan started Seafoods of the World, a seafood wholesale, distributing, and retail company in Billings. Her son took over the company in 1995.

Jean enjoyed fishing and friends on the Madison River, traveling, Vegas, bingo and gardening. She is known for her strawberries and prized roses. Jean was admired as a devoted caregiver to many. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son David, his wife Michelle and grandchildren Taylor (Keaton) Leuthold, Rebecca Smith, and Parker Smith all of Billings; three siblings, Sharon (Everett) Williams of Sidney, Michel (John) DeGroat of Camas, Washington, and Patrick DeVoir of Billings; and several nieces and nephews.