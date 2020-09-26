Jean Marilynn Burton Jones

Jean attended schools in Billings. She met her deceased ex-husband, (O.J.) Jerry Jones on a blind date. They would marry March 16, 1957. Shortly after she would join her new husband in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. There she would have her first two children. They eventually settled in Boise, Idaho, where Jean's last two kids would be born. In Boise she was very active in the political arena, PTA and other community services. In the last half of the 1960's the family moved to Idaho Falls. Again she was active in volunteer work and was involved with Republican agendas. She created a doll business with a partner. Her next move was to Bozeman, where she built her first home and established a successful business called the ‘Doll Connection'. She would become known as the ‘Doll Lady'.