Jean Marjorie Harris (Nelson) died peacefully on Nov. 15, 2019, in Billings, at the age of 90.
Jean was born on March 24, 1929, to Christian and Clara (McClintock) Nelson in Silesia. She grew up on the family farm. She graduated from Edgar High School. She moved to Billings and married Richard Harris in December of 1949. She pursued her passion for art by becoming a painter and photographer.
Jean is survived by her daughter, Lee Hughes (Harris); her son, Jeff Harris; her grandchildren, Stacie Walker (Harris), Chesna Briceno (Harris), Tara Harris, Jarod Harris, Jason Hughes, Jeremy Hughes, Talea Hughes, Nathan Harris, Christina Johnson (Harris), Anthony Harris, Cody Harris and Kyler Harris; and her 17 great-grandchildren.
Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Christian and Clara (McClintock) Nelson; her brothers, Arthur, Walter and Robert Nelson; sisters Ethel, Dorothy, Ruth, Mae and Mary; her sons, Mark Harris and Scott Harris; and her great-grandchild, Elijah Walker.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., Billings, followed by burial and reception in Ft. Rockvale.
Remembrances may be shared with the family by visiting www.michelottisawyers.com.
