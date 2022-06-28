 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jean (McCollu) Lewis Reiter

Jean (McCollum) Lewis Reiter, 85, passed away Monday, June 27.

Viewing will be at Creel Funeral Home Chapel, Wednesday, July 6, 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be at Creel Funeral Home, Thursday, July 7, 11 a.m. with interment at the Lewistown City Cemetery. Jean's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.

