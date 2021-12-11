 Skip to main content
Jean (Nordlund) Laughrin
Jean (Nordlund) Laughrin

Jean (Nordlund) Laughrin died on Dec. 6 2021. Funeral services will be held at Michelotti-Sawyers on Thursday, Dec. 16 at 10 am. Graveside service at Holy Cross immediately following. Reception held at Hilands Golf Club 12:30.

