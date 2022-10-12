 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jean Olson

Jean Olson died on Oct. 9 at her home in Roundup, MT.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:30, Sat., Oct. 15 at Zion Lutheran Church in Roundup. Condolences may be expressed to the family at wierfuneralhome.com.

